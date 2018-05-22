UK Women Value Comfort Over Fashion in Swimwear, Bravissimo Survey Reports

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bravissimo has surveyed 1000 women in the UK who wear a cup size D and above to find out how confident women with bigger breasts feel in swimwear. With summer just around the corner, the survey results reveal that the most important factors when it comes to swimwear are comfort (79%), flattering the shape (74%) and providing the support for breasts (71%), with fashionable being further down the list of priorities.

Choice % Comfortable 79% Flattering for my shape 74% Support for my breasts 71% Lots of coverage 38% Fashionable 30% Suitable for sports and activities 22% Quick dry 20% Great for tanning 19%



The importance of feeling comfortable in swimwear tops the chart among women of all ages. The fact that 58% of respondents agree that they do not feel comfortable taking part in an activity whilst wearing swimwear brings to light the role of swimwear support in boosting women's confidence. Some of the activities that women feel uncomfortable doing in swimwear include sports e.g. volleyball on the beach (58%), while 24% of respondents do not feel comfortable talking to other holidaymakers in swimwear.

Choice % Sports e.g. volleyball on the beach 58% Talking to other holidaymakers 25% Frolicking in the pool or sea 21% Going to a spa 19% Sunbathing 16% Swimming 15%



The survey suggests that finding the right fit that will provide support is one of the most important factors for choosing swimwear, however 91% of survey respondents have not been fitted for swimwear while 68% didn't know this was an available service. With a lot of frustration around finding stylish swimwear that fits and supports well, more customisable swimwear offer is crucial for empowering UK women to feel ready for the summer.

"Finding a good choice of stylish bra-sized swimwear that fits and supports properly can be life changing for women with big breasts as it enables them to feel more confident and able to take part in the fun things they want to do on holiday," says Elly Corney, Director at Bravissimo.

The full results of the survey are available on the Bravissimo website together with holiday stories from 'big breasted hacks' - digging 'breast holes' in the sand to sunbathe on their front, to funny stories of friends trying to use their bikini as a hammock.

Survey detailsand supporting information:

Bravissimo surveyed 1000 women in the UK who wear a cup size D and above.

Bravissimo estimates that 40% of women should wear a D cup or above.

Most women in the UK wear the wrong bra size - most commonly women wear too big a back size and too small a cup size.

