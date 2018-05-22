REM-Fit and d.REM Partner for Art Event Series Focused on Sleep and the Shaping of Dreams at the Freud Museum, London

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A selection ofartists are invited to sculpt a sensory landscape in the Freud Museum for a group of sleepers, who will spend the night in the museum. Extending the work of 19th century dream doctor Alfred Maury, theseartists will attempt to creatively shape dreams.

REM-Fit, the brand behind the ZEEQ smart pillow and advanced cool-gel mattresses is proud to be partnering with d.REM in a series of sleep events, a curatorial project conceived by Allegra Shorto with the first intervention being at the Freud Museum, London. The sleep event will be available to view via a live stream on the REM-Fit website here.

d.REM will explore and expand the relationship between art and dream. It unites thinkers from the fields of art, music and science to trace the blurred boundary between sleep and wakefulness. Through a series of dream interventions, artists attempt to penetrate the dream state by curating sleeping environments. They create sensory installations that probe sleepers with feelings, sounds and smells that may be incorporated into the narrative of dreams; alter their content or partially wake participants, making them aware that they are dreaming.

The experiment is informed by new and original research conducted by lucid dream expert Dr. Keith Hearne proving that sensory information arouses dreams and can trigger lucidity. In this new era of expanded understanding of the dream dimension, we are awakened to the possibility of curating the caverns of conscious, sleeping minds.

All-night sound performances by Lee Berwick, Camilla Emson and IONE will diffuse through the rooms of the museum on May 25, colliding with visual compositions by Rebecca Salvadori and Carla Mackinnon. Odette Toilette's olfactory installation will interlace within this sensorial web. Throughout the night, participants will be invited to record how their dreams unfurl.

The d.REM interventions will be accompanied by a radio program of new and existing sound commissions to be broadcast from June 2018 onwards on Proposition Radio. Each episode is a soundscape lasting the duration of an REM sleep cycle, roughly 90 minutes, to be slept through. Listeners are invited to write in with their interpretation of the sound and how it affected their dreams. Participants include Gregory Barsamian, Lee Berwick, Delia Gonzalez, Dr Keith Hearne, Kurt Hentschlager, Luke Jerram, Dan Jones, Jacob Kierkegaard and Robert Rich.

Opening: May 25, 2018

Venue: Freud Museum

Reception & Panel discussion: 8pm - 10pm

Sleepover: 10pm - 8am



