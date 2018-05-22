

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate rose to 6.8 percent in April from 6.5 percent in March. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 6.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 366,000 in April from 352,000 in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate remained unchanged at 67.7 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 6.3 percent in April, up marginally from 6.2 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX