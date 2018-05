LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ofgem announced it has launched an investigation into National Grid Electricity Transmission's demand forecasting for the UK electricity market. The investigation will examine whether NGET breached rules relating to its duty to operate the system in an economic and efficient manner.



NGET is the system operator for the electricity transmission network in England, Scotland and Wales and is owned by National Grid.



