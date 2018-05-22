Balfour Beatty updated the market on is performance on Tuesday ahead of its annual general meeting later in the week, reporting that trading was in line with its full-year expectations. The FTSE 250 group said it continued to make good progress on the second phase of its 'Build to Last' transformation programme, and remained on track to achieve industry standard margins in the second half of 2018. "Completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road project is still expected this summer and there ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...