FTSE 250 food producer Cranswick posted a jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday as revenue grew, with strong volumes across all of its divisions. In the year to the end of March 2018, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 22.4% to £92.4m on revenue of £1.5bn, up 17.6%, driven by robust growth across all product categories including further increases in exports. Like-for-like revenue was 12.7% higher on the previous year, with each of Cranswick's categories delivering positive volume growth, ...

