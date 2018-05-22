HomeServe's annual profit rose 25% as strong growth at its North America division more than made up for falling profit at the UK arm of the emergency home repairs group. Pre-tax profit for the year to 31 March rose to £123.3m from £98.3m as revenue increased 15% to £899.7m. Operating profit rose 29% to £135m. In North America, where HomeServe is expanding through acquisitions, operating profit surged to £40.5m from £14.7m as the company added its own customers, integrated the purchase of ...

