Halfords reported lower annual profits as the bike and car parts retailer was hit by the increased cost of goods due to the weak pound, with a similar result expected this year as selling prices remain flat. However, a 3.7% increase in revenue to £1.14bn for the 12 months to 31 March, underlying profit before tax down 5% to £71.6m and earnings per share falling 2.3% to 29.6p was all slightly ahead of City expectations. A final dividend of 12.03p will take the full year total to 18.03p, with no ...

