Wall Street finished the first session of the week higher on Monday, as investors welcomed an easing of tensions between the US and China, with deal news in focus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.21% at 25,013.29, the S&P 500 was ahead 0.74% at 2,733.01, and the Nasdaq 100 added 0.57% to 6,905.53. Investors breathed a sigh of relief after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said over the weekend that the US would hold off from imposing tariffs on China, which had originally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...