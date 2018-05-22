Bidium: The Most Promising Project of 2018 partnered with PECUNIO!

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / BIDIUM, the first of its kind cryptocurrency exchange has publicly announced a comprehensive and a unique project named Bidium , for trading, auction, and freelance hiring solution to its users. The Platform announced a market structure, consisting networks of various technical devices offering a stream of profits to its investors without the constraints of centralized locations. The Platform has announced its partnership with another player named Pecunio, which is The world's first fully gold backed project on the blockchain.

The platform Bidium sets itself apart from the rest by being a facilitator of the transactions using Fiat money. One can buy cryptocurrency with Fiat Money and sell cryptocurrencies to Fiat, and make transactions with freelancers using cryptocurrency.

Bidium's advisory team has some world-class Advisory experts having an experience of more than 10 years in the investing and cryptocurrency community. Being crypto and blockchain professional, they're all set to fly this comprehensive project named Bidium ICO. The advisory team is well backed by, experienced research analysts and investment bankers to the crypto bench, they all are all set to redefine the domain.

"We offer a unique solution coupled with an effective platform mainly for employers and freelancers. There may exist hiring platforms available on blockchains but I can say with conviction, that no one in the blockchain industry has effectively combined multiple solutions of auction, trading, exchange, hiring at the same time", says the CEO and a Blockchain expert Nausheen Ahmad.

ICO and Tokens

The Project is an opportunity for good return on investment through its ICO, It has already got a great Pre-ICO response.

The project has got more than 22,000 subscribers in a short span of time.

In Pre-ICO whopping 61,643,737 BIDM Tokens are already sold.

On the timeline: Alpha Version of BIDIUM Exchange is already launche.

Bidium , The Project seeks to maintain a wholesome proportion of the Investors and Advisors.

As proposed, the maximum of the token distribution is towards Crowdsale. 80% of the total tokens are to be made available to the crowd sale, 5% to Bounty, 2% to Advisors, 3% to founder (which are to be locked for one year) and 10% as Reserve, which is to be diluted by 2% every year.

Token Sale is to be initiated by the Second Quarter of fiscal 2018. However, the early birds are definitely entitled to a handsome bonus. The ICO is scheduled to be started on 25th May 2018 at 12 PM and terminated by 23rd June 12 PM.

Early Birds Bonus: 100% Bonus - The Early Bird Participants get 100% bonus on the 1st day of ICO

We have created a very unique and rare offer for our early bird participants. All our 1st-day ICO participants gets 100% bonus, though it will be active for 24hrs only.

The token Price has been fixed for 0.02 USD as for Crowdsale. The floor limit or the Minimum Price Limit as set by the co-ordinators is 50 USD, however, the Maximum Purchase Limit can stretch to an extent of 10000 USD.

Other plans by Bidium include freelance launch app, the launch of exchange app, launch of the freelance platform, all to be completed by the end of 2018.

Bidium is discovering and adding new horizons to the world of crypto exchange. It's a unique ecosystem that combines the virtues of Advanced Auctions with Freelance hiring. Adequate exchange solutions, coupled with an interactive interface and high profitability are the Unique Selling Proposition of the marketplace.

More information about BIDIUM and the ICO can be found on

