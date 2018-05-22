Disruptive model encourages innovation by providing self-service identity management tools to technical and creative audiences

AimBrain has unveiled a free-for-life platform that lets entrepreneurs, app developers and technical audiences swap PINS, passwords and codes for facial and voice user verification, in an autonomous, trial-to-deployment environment.

AimBrain has always believed in transparency and availability for all, and uses open-source SDKs which have remained publicly available since AimBrain's inception. This free consumption model recognises the capabilities of today's entrepreneurs and offers them the platform to implement biometrics for their own unique use cases; from enrolment to access authentication to in-session verification and beyond.

"The current consumption model is not attractive to those building the businesses of tomorrow," said AimBrain CEO and co-founder, Andrius Sutas. "We realised that there are many smaller businesses or creative individuals that don't need hand-holding or to be dragged through the typical sales cycle; they know what they're doing and just want to use the technology without interference. AimBrain On Demand gives them the technology, the platform and the simple steps to integrate biometrics into their business or project, whatever it may be."

AimBrain On Demand is free for life for small users or enterprise users wishing to try-before-they-buy, and as such is capped at 1,000 API calls a month. "This is more than enough for a small business; above 1,000 and we're getting into corporate territory," continued Sutas. "To put it into perspective, 1000 API calls equates to someone ringing you every 43 minutes for a month."

The 1000 API requests is sufficient for projects and small, growing businesses; a business with an app that has a user base of 500 of whom 20% log in weekly and 80% monthly would use just 800 requests. However, this request limit can also be spread across multiple apps, allowing developers to test and integrate biometrics into any or all of the apps that they are developing.

Business or projects using SMS to send two factor authentication (2FA) will see an instant reduction in overheads with the free AimBrain On Demand platform, as well as benefiting from the secure encryption and templating of biometric data, eradicating the risk of interception and account takeover.

"AimBrain was built by engineers with a vision of biometrics for all, hence our mission to be a Biometric Identity as-a-Service platform upon which anyone can connect. We strongly believe that the rapid adoption of biometrics as verification shouldn't be limited to corporates, or innovation stifled by sales or marketing calls and qualification. Tomorrow's business leaders are building unicorn businesses today, and we want to provide them tools to keep costs down and benefit from enhanced security during their early days", Sutas concluded.

AimVoice and AimFace are now available on the AimBrain On Demand dashboard. Users simply connect their apps to AimBrain's web and/or mobile SDKs and the documentation helps them set their own error rate parameters to translate results. To sign up to AimBrain On Demand, visit this page.

About AimBrain

AimBrain is a BIDaaS (Biometric Identity as-a-Service) platform for global institutions. Its unique combination of voice, facial and behavioural biometrics with cloud-based authentication authenticates the individual, not just the device. It has the industry's only cloud-based, multi-module identity authentication solution that combines both passive and active biometrics, and its technology is underpinned by proprietary deep learning, building an increasingly accurate profile of a user over time. Enterprises can design a step-up/step-down approach to authorisation, escalating through the biometric authentication modules if an initial measurement falls below its acceptance threshold. This appropriate amount of frictions flags fraudulent transactions before they happen. AimBrain is omni-channel, and deployed using open-source SDKs and adheres to best security practices. Visit https://aimbrain.com.

