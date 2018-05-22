

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Paris after it announced the favorable court ruling in case against the tax authorities.



In a statement, the company announced that the Administrative Court of Appeal of Versailles has just released its verdict in the case against the tax authorities which, in 2012 has contested the deductibility of a 2.3 billion euros charge incurred by Crédit Agricole S.A. when it sold Greek bank Emporiki.



The Administrative Court of Appeal of Versailles ruled that the charge was deductible and enjoined the refund of the excess corporate tax paid by Crédit Agricole S.A. for the 2012 financial year.



According to the firm, the verdict means that the Court fully accepted the arguments put forward by Crédit Agricole.



Crédit Agricole S.A. will consider the financial impacts of this verdict once all remedies have been exhausted, it said.



In Paris, Credit Agricole shares were trading at 13.30 euros, up 3.06 percent.



