

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for April. The budget deficit is forecast to rise to GBP 8.5 billion in April from GBP 1.3 billion in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound dropped against the euro, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 149.35 against the yen, 1.3400 against the franc, 0.8778 against the euro and 1.3459 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX