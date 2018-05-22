sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.05.2018 | 10:52
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, May 21

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To: The FCA

Date:23 May 2018

Name of applicant:BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 22 November 2017To: 22 May 2018
Balance under scheme from previous return:10,236,310 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:		20,708,911 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme
during period:		14,225,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		16,720,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission		94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)
Total number of securities in issue at the end of
the period		194,991,108

Name of contact:Mr K Mayger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary


© 2018 PR Newswire