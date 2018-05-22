London stocks were steady at the open on Tuesday after the top-flight index hit a record high the day before, as investors awaited Bank of England testimonies to the Treasury Select Committee and sifted through a raft of corporate releases. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,860.72, after ending up 1% at 7,859.17 on Monday, which was a record closing high. Meanwhile, the pound was up 0.1% against the euro and the dollar at 1.1401 and 1.3438. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "It seems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...