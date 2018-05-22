Irish food company Greencore reported an interim operating loss on Tuesday amid challenges in its US division, but pre-tax profit and revenues rose. In the 26 weeks to 30 March, the company made an operating loss of £4.4m compared to a profit of £24.5m in the same period a year ago. Still, group revenue was up 22.6% to £1.2bn, benefiting from the Peacock Foods acquisition, and adjusted pre-tax profit rose 5.6% to £47.2m. The company said it saw strong underlying revenue growth in both the UK ...

