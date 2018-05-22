Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 22
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 21-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|188.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.30p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 21-May-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.40p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.95p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP27.05m
|Borrowing Level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
