Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 21-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.06p INCLUDING current year revenue 420.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---