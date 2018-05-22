Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 21-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2050.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 2085.44p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2001.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 2036.27p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---