22.05.2018
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 21

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 21-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                2050.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              2085.44p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                2001.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              2036.27p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

