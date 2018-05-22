Drive Digital Transformation With Newgen at Building Society Annual Conference 2018, Manchester

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Newgen Software, a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM), today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the Building Society Annual Conference to be held at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, on 23 and 24 May, 2018. Newgen will showcase its Customer On-Boarding, Document Management, Digital Mortgage and CCM solutions.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg )



Newgen offers solutions tailored to their needs to serve their members. These solutions are based on Newgen's Intelligent BPM and ECM platforms. They help in speeding-up on-boarding with real-time KYC, delivering contextual communication to customers and achieving operational efficiency while ensuring compliance.

"With digital disruption, increased customer expectations and regulatory compliances, Building Societies require significant resources to remain competitive. They need to harness automation as a tool to improve operational efficiency, reduce cost and deliver superior products. Newgen solutions help them cater to members in a better way," said Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Meet Newgen experts at booth #16 to understand how Building Societies can transform the way they serve their members, infuse digital into processes and capitalize on the opportunities presented by latest disruptions and regulations.

The Building Societies Annual Conference provides a great opportunity for leaders in the UK Financial services sector to network and to gain insights on the future of Building societies and their role in shaping the future of the economy.

About Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited:

Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies Limited, listed In India on National Stock Exchange [Script code: NEWGEN] and BSE Ltd. [Script code: 540900]), is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading Banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

For more information, please visit http://www.newgensoft.com/

Connect with us:

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Watch our videos on YouTube

Media Contact:

Asif Khan

asif.khan@newgensoft.com