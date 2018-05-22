Flywire Expands London HQ to Support Strong Growth in Europe

LONDON and BOSTON, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire (http://www.flywire.com/), a provider of global payment and receivables solutions, today announced a major expansion of its UK and European operations and team. The company has moved into new space on Folgate Street in London's Spitalfields District, between Liverpool Street's Financial District and London's Fintech start-up hub at Shoreditch. The new office is quadruple the size of its previous location in Canary Wharf, and provides substantial room for future growth.

Flywire processes billions in payments around the world - connecting all the entities involved to make complex global transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent for all. The company's platform optimizes the payment experience for customers in a variety of verticals and provides a single point for management and payer engagement - from billing and payment through reconciliation.

Since June 2017, Flywire's UK team has grown by 25%, with plans to double in the near future. That growth parallels a 100% increase in the number of clients served in Europe, and more 100% increase in the volume of payments for those clients during the same period. The new Flywire London location accommodates a number of team members in sales, product marketing, customer support, and its new global Chief People Officer, Kelly Hartman.

Hartman, who joined the company in January of 2018, has assumed responsibility for Flywire's worldwide efforts in organisational development, culture change, talent acquisition, talent management, executive learning and development, compensation and succession planning. In her role, she supports Flywire's business across the globe, from Europe and beyond including North America as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

"Flywire's initial European presence in Valencia and London served as a logical starting point for our business, and our growth throughout Europe. It also corresponds with what has been a very strong area for the company, especially with European educational institutions attracting record numbers of international students and more and more businesses extending their sales efforts globally," said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. "The team here has done an outstanding job serving our customers, growing the business, and putting the foundation in place for future growth. Our new London office is an important step in building on that success across Europe."

