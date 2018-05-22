sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

137,80 Euro		+2,50
+1,85 %
WKN: A0MW32 ISIN: US12572Q1058 Ticker-Symbol: MX4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CME GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,17
138,06
12:40
135,24
138,13
12:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CME GROUP INC
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CME GROUP INC137,80+1,85 %
NEX GROUP PLC11,45+0,26 %