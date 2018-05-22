Financial technology company NEX Group posted its full-year results on Tuesday, reporting a 9% increase in revenue on both a reported basis and a constant currency basis to £591m. The FTSE 250 firm said its trading operating profit fell 3% in the 12 months to 31 March to £147m, while trading operating profit excluding one-off items increased 9% to £160m. Its statutory operating profit fell 4% to £147m. An additional £10m of annualised cost savings were identified during the year, taking the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...