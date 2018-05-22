sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,646 Euro		-0,076
-4,41 %
WKN: A1XFE7 ISIN: GB00BJ62K685 Ticker-Symbol: 6P8 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,633
1,738
12:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC1,646-4,41 %