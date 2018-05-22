Pets at Home posted a 12% drop in underlying pre-tax profit on Tuesday as it lowered prices, but revenues were up and the company hailed a "bright future". In the year to 29 March, underlying pre-tax profit declined to £84.5m from £96.4m, as the group gross margin fell to 51.7% from 54.2% the year before. Revenues were up 7.8% to £898.9m, however, while like-for-like revenues were 5.5% higher. Merchandise revenue grew 6.8% to £765.4m and services and other revenue was 13.7% higher at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...