Intermediate Capital Group issued its final results for the year ended 31 March on Tuesday, reporting a 20% uptick in total assets under management to 28.7bn, with 7.8bn of new money raised. The FTSE 250 company said that was driven by its senior debt partners strategy raising 4.2bn, as well as growing momentum across its European capital markets strategies. Third party fee-earning assets under management were up 12% in the year to 21.0bn. ICG said it saw "strong" deployment across strategies, ...

