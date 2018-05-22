Halfords reported lower annual profits as the bike and car parts retailer was hit by the increased cost of goods due to the weak pound, with a similar result expected this year as selling prices remain flat. However, a 3.7% increase in revenue to £1.14bn for the 12 months to 31 March, was a solid performance against what remains a challenging retail backdrop. Retail sales were up 4.1% or 2.3% on a like-for-like basis, including service-related retail sales rising 14.2% and online sales by ...

