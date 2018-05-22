Emily DiDonato Joins Biotherm as Worldwide Skincare Ambassador

PARIS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Luxury skincare brand Biotherm today announced model Emily DiDonato as global ambassador. The natural beauty model and Columbia Psychology student joins Christy Turlington-Burns and Candice Swanepoel in representing the brand's healing Life Plankton skincare.

"I am so happy to join the Biotherm family. I've always loved the naturality of Biotherm products," said Emily DiDonato. "I first started using Biotherm when my life was only travel. Their Life Plankton Essence was a transformation for that dry, tight, 'can my skin handle any more' feeling. All their formulas are based on Life Plankton, a super powerful ingredient that really helps to soothe and regenerate your skin. Right now, as I'm putting my skin through the added stress of organising my summer wedding, Biotherm couldn't have called at a better time."

With a cover star beauty that speaks to her New York mix of Italian, Irish and Native American ancestry, Emily DiDonato will make her campaign debut for Biotherm in June.

Away from the fashion runways, the model is the epitome of Biotherm's natural approach to beauty, preferring unfiltered, fresh-faced skin in the images she shares with the world. A perfect match for Biotherm's commitment to visibly transforming skin through the power of healing nature.

At the height of her career, at 27, Emily overcame her self-doubt to return to learning and is now studying psychology at Columbia. Between juggling shoots with writing papers, the insta-model shares the New York city model life: soul cycle, yoga and Vitamin D breaks upstate, in the mountains, or on the marathon route.

Passionate about skincare, Emily DiDonato was a fan of Biotherm products years before being approached by the brand. "Emily's personal interest in Biotherm, her highly-active, loving nature lifestyle, make her the ideal ambassador for Biotherm's healing efficacy," said Biotherm general manager David Fridlevski. "Smart, she's not only an influential opinion shaper in the field of skincare, but also in healthy living. With her engagement with her community; she's an absolutely natural choice for Biotherm."

EMILY'S SKIN HEALING ROUTINE

To celebrate the announcement, Emily selected her 5 favourite Biotherm's essentials. The routine will be revealed on @biotherm Instagram later in May and the brand will challenge fans to have the opportunity to receive it at home. emilylovesbiotherm

Emily DiDonato

Birthdate: Feb. 24, 1991

Birthplace: New York

Modeling since: 2009

@emilydidonato: 1.1 million

ABOUT BIOTHERM

A pioneer in skin biology. Since discovering the benefits of Life PlanktonTM in 1952, Biotherm uses the incredible healing force of Life Plankton in advanced skincare solutions. Through expertise in Biotechnology, the brand infuses the most powerful actives in unparalleled pleasurable textures for a healthy and active beauty. Biotherm offers complete ranges of over 130 face and body solutions, adapted for every skin types, concerns and lifestyles. Iconic products include Life PlanktonTM Essence, Aquasource Gel, Blue Therapy Serum and Lait Corporel. Discover more on: http://www.biotherm.com

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8333051-emily-didonato-biotherm-skincare-ambassador/

