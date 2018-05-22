TextExpander Adds Enterprise-Ready Single Sign-On (SSO) Support and Teams for Simplified User Onboarding

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile, the developer of TextExpander, which empowers teams to maintain accurate and consistent communication, now offers enterprise-ready user onboarding with support for single sign-on (SSO) and Teams. TextExpander supports SSO authentication via SAML with specific support for Okta, OneLogin, Google G Suite and JumpCloud. With Teams, managers and team leads can easily and simply onboard their TextExpander users.

SSO simplifies the user onboarding experience by allowing an administrator to manage TextExpander user access from one familiar location. TextExpander supports SSO authentication via SAML protocol. Specific support is provided for the Identity Provider (IdP) services Okta, OneLogin, Google G Suite and JumpCloud. TextExpander is currently in the app directories of Okta, OneLogin and JumpCloud.

The introduction of Teams allows administrators to provide each user with all the content they need, in the form of snippet groups, with only a single step. Each department can maintain their own snippets, giving greater organizational flexibility. Within Teams, snippets are instantly shareable and discoverable.

"We have grown TextExpander from a single-user utility to a full-fledged communication solution that teams can rely and depend on," said Philip Goward, Smile founder. "From support to sales, legal boilerplate to medical notes, even simple typos, TextExpander helps companies of all sizes communicate with accuracy and consistency. In that time, we've learned our enterprise customers have specific onboarding needs due to the sheer volume of employees, contractors, consultants, and staff they manage. And we've grown TextExpander to match. With the addition of SSO, and Teams, we know we can keep the companies happy who are so good at using TextExpander to make their customers happy."

TextExpander for Teams is $7.96 per user per month. TextExpander for Mac requires macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) or later. TextExpander for Windows requires Windows 7 or later. TextExpander for iPhone & iPad requires an iPad or iPhone running iOS 9 or later.

Press Kit: https://textexpander.com/presskit

ABOUT SMILE

Smile develops productivity software for Mac, Windows, iPhone, and iPad. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Smile is a closely knit, geographically diverse company, with roots in the Mac community. We have proudly served our customers for over a decade. We create. We solve. We ship.

CONTACTS:

Maia Olson (+1-510-599-7070, PST)

PR, Smile

E-mail: maia@textexpander.com

Greg Scown (+1-510-289-4000, PST)

Founder, Smile

E-mail: greg@textexpander.com