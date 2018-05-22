Aquam Corporation Launches Orbis Intelligent Systems: Positioned to be a Market Leader in Infrastructure and Water Quality Monitoring for Commercial, Domestic & Utility Applications

Signaling a strong commitment to asset conservation, Orbis introduces the GPS Hydrant Meter, a go-to tool for 24/7 real-time remote monitoring of water and other infrastructure assets

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aquam Corporation ("Aquam"), a global provider of risk mitigation technologies for water and energy transmission and distribution assets, announced the launch of Orbis Intelligent Systems, an infrastructure and water quality monitoring company for commercial, domestic and utility applications, as part of the Aquam family. The new company, supported by its parent, Aquam, will empower customers such as utilities and municipalities to monitor their water quality and other assets 24-hours-a-day. With real-time monitoring, customers can engage in "active management" of their assets. By being informed in real time of flow, volume, and consumption, customers can proactively manage and mitigate challenges before they become costly and hazardous.

Orbis' first product, which is now shipping, is a cutting edge "GPS Hydrant Meter," a highly-scalable, patented monitoring tool designed to track efficiency through aggregation of data. The devices capture data including time, location, volume and transmit critical alerts to a customer within seconds. By linking water flow meters to a cloud-based portal, utilities and municipalities are now able to monitor their water assets with unprecedented precision. The GPS Hydrant Meter is deployed non-invasively and can be installed in minutes.

"When managing significant water and infrastructure assets, rapid information is not a luxury, it's a necessity that translates into dollars saved and crises averted," said Danny Krywyj, Managing Director for Orbis. "By allowing our customers to monitor their assets not just monthly, weekly, or hourly - but in real-time - Orbis empowers users to be 'active managers.' With patented and data-driven solutions, Orbis is well positioned to be the new market leader in infrastructure and water monitoring."

Key features of the GPS Hydrant Meter include:

Data logging

Flow & volume monitoring

Water consumption monitoring

Alert notifications

Live secure portal with dashboard

SMS & email alerts

Hourly, daily, weekly, and/or monthly reports

Efficiency report

GPS capability

Live upload capability

Orbis will operate independently as a division of the Aquam family and as the technology engine for all of the Aquam businesses.

"We are proud to witness Orbis leverage the Internet of Things to empower customers of all sizes to be active managers of their water and infrastructure assets," said Dan Squiller, CEO of Aquam. "Celebrating deployment of the first Orbis product to customers, further affirms that Aquam is a leading technology innovator in not only the infrastructure sector, but the water innovation space as a whole."

About Orbis

Founded in 2018, Orbis Intelligent Systems is positioned to be a market leader in infrastructure and water quality data-driven monitoring for commercial, domestic and utility applications in North America and the UK. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Orbis is part of the Aquam family of companies and provides customers with the technology, data communication, and data management services enabling "active management" of their assets and water. For more information, visit www.orbis-sys.com.

About Aquam Corp

Aquam Corp is a global provider of water and energy distribution infrastructure health and longevity, ensuring safe, reliable access to vital resources for utility, commercial and residential markets. Its award-winning proprietary water and energy technologies assess, clean, and remediate to resolve aging infrastructure & water scarcity issues. The Aquam family of companies provide end-to-end service solutions and technologies for the maintenance, life extension, and full rehabilitation of network distribution infrastructure and include: Nu Flow Technologies, a leader in small-diameter infrastructure lining technologies; Specialized Pipe Technologies ("SPT"), a pipe lining installation provider, Aquam Water Services, a leading UK company that provides water utilities critical water usage data, and Aquam Pipe Diagnostics, a global pipeline assessment and inspection specialist. Aquam services are available in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australasia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.aquamcorp.com.

