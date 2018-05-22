Technavio market research analysts forecast the global retail oil and gas logistics marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022. The growing use of blockchain technology in oil and gas transportation is a key trend, which is expected to impact the growth of the market. A blockchain is a database which records all digital events and prevents them from being tampered. Although many users can access the data, they cannot delete or alter the information. Blockchain removes the need for a central authority to maintain records and helps to make supply chain processes efficient and cost-effective.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005596/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global retail oil and gas logistics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the shifting of freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation as one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global retail oil and gas logistics market:

Shifting of freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation

Oil and gas firms require specialized supply chains for reliable storage and transportation of petroleum products. The intermodal transportation network is operated with high precision for a seamless flow of petroleum. The combination of railroad and tanker trucks is one of the most commonly used modes of transportation in the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for transportation and distribution research, "Tanker trucks and railroad tankers can also be connected to single-hull and double-hull tanker ships for the transportation of oil and gas products. After reaching the destination, the freight is distributed to the final destination such as retail outlets via trucks ensuring a smooth and systematic operation."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global retail oil and gas logistics market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global retail oil and gas logistics marketbased on transportation type (railroad transportation and tanker trucks transportation) and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, Americas led the global retail oil and gas logistics market with a share of more than 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period while APAC will see a decline in its share by 2022.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005596/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com