Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Turner is using the Accenture Video Solution platform to help manage and operate some of the company's over-the-top content (OTT) products. This includes FilmStruck, the recently launched movie streaming service in the UK, and Cartoon Network TV Everywhere (TVE) in Asia Pacific.

The Accenture Video Solution (AVS) is a cloud-based, open platform that integrates digital video management, distribution and monetization with ubiquitous video consumption. It is scalable and adaptable, enabling Turner to integrate components from AVS along with proprietary and third-party solutions.

"Leading media and content companies know that to respond effectively to the change in viewer consumption habits, they need to adapt their business strategies and models. By embracing OTT models, Turner is continuing to deliver on its brand promise, and we're excited to be part of this," said Sef Tuma, Accenture Managing Director and Accenture Digital Video Lead. "Because we're developing open cloud-based AVS, and providing accelerated delivery services, Turner has the ability to launch multiple brands and services globally on top of it, ultimately giving consumers access to the best content across a variety of platforms."

"We are reimagining television by taking a fan-centric, technologically innovative approach to deliver high-quality experiences to our audiences wherever and whenever they choose," said Aksel van der Wal, Executive Vice President, Digital Ventures and Innovation, International, Turner. "With Accenture's flexible video solution, we are continuing to evolve our OTT app development platform and are well-positioned to deliver a wide variety of experiences to a much broader audience."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Digital Ventures Innovation

Digital Ventures Innovation (DV&I), is part of Turner International. Turner International operates versions of Turner brands including CNN, TNT and Cartoon Network across the world, whilst also focusing on digital-only brands. DV&I drives innovation, develops new revenue streams and is responsible for managing and growing Turner's existing multi-platform suite of international products and services on the web, for smart phones, games, apps and OTT. It is responsible for Turner International's Data strategy and it develops new digital direct-to-consumer businesses and consumer-centric products. These include the recent UK launch of FilmStruck, a new premium movie streaming service expertly curated by film lovers for film lovers, and GLOUD, a cloud-based gaming service available in Latin America. The group is also charged with identifying new opportunities for Turner through technological product innovation and acquisitions. Technology and operations (T&O) for Turner International is also part of DV&I.

