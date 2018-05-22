New Review Highlights the Latest Developments in Pediatric Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Published recently in Oncology & Hematology Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchONCOLOGY, Tole et al review the pathology, clinical presentation, and prognostic factors for pediatric ALCL, and discuss the therapeutic strategies for the disease. Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) is the most common pediatric peripheral T-cell lymphoma, accounting for 10-15% of pediatric non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Patients with pediatric ALCL commonly present at an advanced stage of disease and, unlike adult ALCL, the majority of pediatric cases demonstrate overexpression of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK). Despite a range of treatment strategies, event-free survival has remained stagnant at 65-75%. The role of novel targeted therapies such as ALK inhibitors and anti-CD30 antibody drug conjugates are actively being studied in both the newly diagnosed and relapse setting.

