Waste-to-product company Renewi has signed an amendment and extension to its main banking facility, converting it into a 550m Green Loan as a result. The facility has been extended through to May 2023, with options to extend into 2025, and has been structured so as to allow future green bonds and green debt placements to be issued under the same Green Framework. Renewi, which is wholly focused on sustainability, with the vast majority of its assets classified as "green" as they support ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...