As from May 25, 2018, Subscription rights issued by Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 5, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CLS TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011282060 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155307 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from May 25, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CLS BTA 1 B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011282078 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155308 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.