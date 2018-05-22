Experian Wins Prestigious Credit Industry Award

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Annual UK Credit Awards recognises drive to improve Consumer Awareness about Credit

Experian's commitment to broadening understanding about how the credit economy works and promoting financial inclusion has been recognised with a prestigious industry award.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694816/Experian_Credit_Industry_Award.jpg )



The Consumer Awareness in Credit Award win was in acknowledgment of Experian's innovative research and analysis of the UK's 'thin file' population, published as part of the Credit Awareness Week 2018 campaign. It found there is limited financial information available on more than four million people in Britain, meaning they may find it difficult to access mainstream financial services.

Tom Blacksell, Managing Director of B2B at Experian, said:"We're delighted to win an award which celebrates our commitment to increasing consumer awareness about credit, andencouraging more transparency across the industry. Our expert team used data analytics to acquire a deeper appreciation of how people can beexcluded from the traditional financial environment and the results struck a chord with our audience.

"Consumer behaviour is rapidly changing how financial services are used. And we are introducing new services tomeet the demands of theevolving marketplace, helping people to manage their finances in a simpler, faster and more affordable way."

"The award win comes off the back of another successful year for Experian. Investment in new technologies, such as API and analytical sandboxes,are helpingus deliver new innovative products into the market, allowing clients to effectively and safely manage our data and decisioning tools."

Experian has also created new products and pushed for the addition of new data sources, to drive better outcomes for consumers through more appropriate access to finance.

The Rental Exchange, developed with The Big Issue Invest, is one example of Experian using new, relevant data sets. It will result in rental data appearing on credit reports for the first time - improving access to credit and the enabling social housing tenants to be able to utilise key online services.

Increasing the public's understanding of how credit decisions are made was a central part of the 2018 Credit Awareness Week campaign. Experian's research found common misunderstandings, with 39% of people wrongly believing that the credit reports of previous occupants of their current home address would affect their own credit score.

Judges from across the credit industry presided over the Credit Awards 2018, which was organised by Credit Strategy magazine and held at London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

