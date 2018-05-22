At the request of JonDeTech Sensors AB, 556951-8532 JonDeTech Sensors AB shares will be traded on First North as from May 25, 2018. The company has 16246000 shares as per today's date. Short name: JDT ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16246000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009662554 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 155232 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556951-8532 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46708457370.