

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced the company now expects its adjusted fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share to be $5.05 to $5.50, compared to its prior guidance of $4.95 to $5.45. Including the loss on extinguishment of debt, fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per share is expected to be $4.86 to $5.31.



For the quarter ended May 5, 2018, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, an increase of 65% over last year. Comparable sales increased 3.6%, for the quarter.



Michelle Gass, Kohl's CEO, said, 'We are very pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2018 as we continued to focus on our priorities of driving traffic and operational excellence. We built on our recent momentum and achieved our third consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, which increased on both a fiscal and a shifted basis. Further, we exceeded the high end of our margin expectations through continued focus on inventory management, while expenses were consistent with our expectations as we continue to make investments to ensure our long-term success.'



