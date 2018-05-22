Edison Issues Outlook on eServGlobal (ESG)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / eServGlobal (LSE: ESG) enters FY18 with a reduced cost base and a fully funded balance sheet; we are forecasting the core business to be close to EBITDA break-even in FY18. With access to Mastercard's sales force and financial institution customer base, HomeSend has signed up a number of banks to use its cross-border payment platform. As these banks shift volumes onto the platform, this should drive strong growth in volumes and move the joint venture towards profitability.

We believe that the majority of the value of the company is provided by its stake in the HomeSend joint venture. We estimate that the share price is factoring in adoption of HomeSend by banking customers to the tune of c $5bn in transaction volumes, a small proportion of the cross-border payments market. Evidence of recent bank signings transferring cross-border payments over to the HomeSend platform will be key to supporting and driving the current share price. Contract wins in the core business could also have a more limited impact on the share price.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Katherine Thompson, +44 (0)20 3077 5730

Dan Ridsdale, +44 (0)20 3077 5729

tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison