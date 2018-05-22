

22 May 2018



NB Private Equity Partners Limited ('the 'Company')



Results of Company General Meeting, Class A Shareholder Meeting and Class B Written Resolution



NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the 'Company') announces that it held a General Meeting at Lefebvre Place, Lefebvre Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey at 10.00am on 22 May 2018 and confirms that the following resolution was passed as a special resolution by the Company's shareholders:-



THAT the regulations contained in the document produced to the Company Meeting and, for the purposes of identification, initialised by the Chairman be and are hereby approved and adopted as the new Articles of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusion in their entirety of the existing Articles of the Company.



The details of voting on the resolution are as follows:



+----------------------------+-----------+---------+-----------+----------+ | Votes For / Discretionary | % of Vote | Against | % of Vote | Withheld | +----------------------------+-----------+---------+-----------+----------+ | 21,347,784 | 99.05 | 204,268 | 0.95 | 0 | +----------------------------+-----------+---------+-----------+----------+



The Company also announces that it held a class meeting of its Class A Shareholders at Lefebvre Place, Lefebvre Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey at 10.15am on 22 May 2018 and confirms that the following resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution by the Company's Class A shareholders:-



THAT for the purposes of Article 4.6 of the Company's articles of incorporation, the Company be and is hereby authorised by the Class A Shareholders to implement the Proposals described in the circular dated 4 May 2018 issued by the Company to, inter alia, the Class A Shareholders and the Class A Shareholders hereby sanction any variation to their rights as a class occasioned by the implementation of the Proposals.



The details of voting on the resolution are as follows:



+----------------------------+-----------+---------+-----------+----------+ | Votes For / Discretionary | % of Vote | Against | % of Vote | Withheld | +----------------------------+-----------+---------+-----------+----------+ | 21,346,544 | 99.05 | 204,268 | 0.95 | 0 | +----------------------------+-----------+---------+-----------+----------+



Finally, the following written resolution was also approved on 22 May 2018 by the Company's Class B Shareholder as an ordinary resolution:



THAT, for the purposes of Article 4.11 of the Company's articles of incorporation, the Company be and is hereby authorised by the Class B Shareholder to implement the Proposals described in the Circular issued by the Company to, inter alia, the Class A Shareholders dated 4 May 2018 and the Class B Shareholder hereby sanctions any variation to its rights as a class occasioned by the implementation of the Proposals.



ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. NBPE has 2022 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.



LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77



ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 1,900 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $299 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.



