World's First Gesture-Based Workflow Automation Device, The KAI, Launches on Indegogo This May

Vicara hopes to raise $100,000 to bring gesture control to widespread business and consumer market

Today, KAI, developed by Vicara, launches on the crowd funding site Indiegogo. Starting from $129 for early bird special, the KAI is a gesture-based wearable controller that enhances intuitive digital interaction.

The KAI harnesses natural body language to provide a revolutionary digital interaction experience. It enables creative professionals and enthusiasts alike to seamlessly interact with their digital environment. Navigate your desktop, browse through the web, flick through photos or play games and do everything you do in a normal day - all with the wave of your hand or the flick of your finger.

Abhishek Satish, Co-Founder & Inventor at Vicara, explains: "Interaction with the digital environment has been restricted to a mouse and keyboard for over 60 years. With the rise of AR/VR as a new medium of interaction and the severe time constraints in the professional creative market space, the typical medium of interaction does not optimize the productivity of users. A gesture-based interaction device like the KAI can process the power of natural body language to interact with your digital world more intuitively than any product in the market today. We are super excited to share it with the Indiegogo community and have them help us nurture this unique technology."

Specifications:

The product is essentially a sensor-based wearable that uses a 9 axis IMU (Invensense) and invisible light sensors to sense the movement of your hand and fingers.

The data is relayed via a Bluetooth module to our proprietary desktop app UI designed on Sketch 3 and Principle and developed on the ElectronJS framework, Java and Bootstrap.

The instructions for the hardware have been coded in Embedded C on the ARM Cortex M architecture.

The entire technology has been designed to fit on a board smaller than the size of your palm.

The body will be made of high grade Injection moulded ABS enclosed in a premium replaceable soft touch silicone sleeve.

You can back The KAI on http://www.getkai.co/preorder/ now; starting at $129 for the Super Early Bird adopters. The KAI is designed in Singapore, assembled in Indonesia and manufactured in China.

The uniqueness of the KAI is dual fold. On the hardware side, the KAI has a unique inbuilt non-obtrusive finger tracking mechanism - That means KAI is currently the only device out there that can accurately track your fingers and your hand without cameras. On the software side, the KAI provides complete customizability from within its application. This enables KAI to be compatible with ANY desktop app from the get go.

About Vicara:

Vicara.co is missioned to develop affordable human augmentation technologies. Our unique motto is to employ the technology of tomorrow to solve the limitations of humanity today. We envision to pioneer innovation in the development and advancement of hardware technology in India that rivals the ecosystems of USA and China. As we identify ourselves as a human augmentation company, we endeavor to research and develop more products which augment the capability of humans, like AR Visors, bio-prosthetics, enhanced intelligent wearable and in the long-term, exoskeletons.

Media Contact:

Adarsh Warrier

+91-7798786639

adarsh@vicara.co