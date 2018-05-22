Bomgar Privileged Identity provides real-time privileged credential protection while ensuring authorized individuals have the access they need, when they need it, without exposing credentials.

Privileged Identity is a new, rebranded version of Lieberman Software's Rapid Enterprise Defense (RED) Identity Management product.

New enhancements enable organizations to automatically manage and secure privileged credentials and control privileged access across the enterprise, while making IT users more productive.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today announced the latest release of Bomgar Privileged Identity. The product features enhanced integrations with Bomgar Privileged Access, as well as improved manageability over SSH keys and Linux systems. Bomgar Privileged Identity is a rebranded and updated version of the award-winning RED Identity Management solution from Lieberman Software, which Bomgar acquired earlier this year.

Today's advanced cyberattacks can bypass conventional perimeter security and covertly infiltrate IT networks, and often exploit unsecured privileged credentials to move anonymously between systems and extract an organization's sensitive data.

Bomgar Privileged Identity contains cyberattacks that penetrate the network perimeter by securing the privileged credentials needed to gain access to IT assets. It continuously discovers privileged accounts throughout the cross-platform enterprise and automatically randomizes the credentials for each account at substantial speed and scale. Even if a hacker harvests a credential, the threat is contained because the stolen credential is time-limited and cannot be used to further expand the attack in the environment.

"Remote access is one of the most common pathway used during cyberattacks, and nearly every data breach involves stolen privileged credentials," said Sam Elliott, Sr. Director of Security Product Management at Bomgar. "Bomgar's Privileged Access Management solutions defeat those threats by allowing IT and security professionals to control access to critical systems while also managing and securing the privileged credentials for those accounts."

In addition to helping mitigate the damage caused by cyberattacks, Bomgar Privileged Identity increases the productivity of IT staff. It operates automatically on an ongoing basis to eliminate time-consuming manual IT tasks, such as frequently updating privileged credentials in large enterprise environments.

New Features in Bomgar Privileged Identity

The new version of Bomgar Privileged Identity enables the following:

Integrated Administration : Users can be added in bulk to Group Memberships in both Bomgar Privileged Access and Privileged Identity products.

: Users can be added in bulk to Group Memberships in both Bomgar Privileged Access and Privileged Identity products. SSH Keys Injection: With just one click, users can inject SSH Keys managed by Bomgar Privileged Identity into a Bomgar Privileged Access session.

With just one click, users can inject SSH Keys managed by Bomgar Privileged Identity into a Bomgar Privileged Access session. Enhanced Linux Support: Further scale the product to manage and secure servers in large Linux environments.

Further scale the product to manage and secure servers in large Linux environments. Enhanced API: Extend Bomgar Privileged Identity's APIs to allow automatic rotation of passwords checked in to Bomgar Privileged Access.

For more information about Bomgar Privileged Identity, or to request an evaluation, please visit: http://www.bomgar.com/privileged-identity.

About Bomgar

Bomgar's secure access solutions enable customers to easily support people, access and protect endpoints, and defend privileged credentials, in order to fight cyber threats and speed business performance. More than 13,000 organizations around the globe use Bomgar to deliver superior support services and reduce threats to valuable data and systems. Bomgar clients include some of the world's leading IT outsourcers, systems integrators, software vendors, healthcare organizations, government agencies, universities, financial institutions, and retailers. Bomgar is privately held with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Jackson, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Singapore. Connect with Bomgar at www.bomgar.com, the Bomgar Blog, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005417/en/

Contacts:

Bomgar

Kevin Franks, +1-512-599-8251

Marketing Communications Manager

kfranks@bomgar.com