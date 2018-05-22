Technavio market research analysts forecast the global textile machinery market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the automation in textile machinery as one of the key emerging trends in the global textile machinery market. Automation plays a vital role in improving quality and cost-competitiveness in textile manufacturing. Automated textile machinery accelerates textile production and increases the flow rate of fabric, thereby allowing lean manufacturing. Automation plays a significant role in fiber manufacturing, yarn manufacturing, weaving, dyeing, and finishing processes.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising demand for non-woven fabrics as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global textile machinery market:

Rising demand for non-woven fabrics

Nonwoven fabrics are engineered fabric products that are derived from short staple fibers or long continuous fibers, using chemical or mechanical bonding techniques, and are neither woven nor knitted. Non-woven fabrics are manufactured with the help of high-speed and low-cost processes.

The manufacturing process of non-woven fabrics includes web formation, web bonding, and finishing, and thereby require specific texturing and finishing machinery during production. Unlike the processes of weaving and knitting, the process can produce a large volume of non-woven fabrics at a low cost. Non-woven fabrics are classified into disposable products and non-disposable or durable products. The disposable product segment holds the largest share in the non-woven fabrics market. Non-woven fabric manufacturing uses a certain amount of recycled fabrics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for unit operations, "Some non-woven fabrics can even be recycled after use. This makes these fabrics eco-friendly and easily disposable, thus contributing to their demand in hospitals, schools, and hotels that require a large volume of disposable or single-use products. Based on product types, the non-woven fabric industry is segmented into polypropylene, polyester, and nylon. The polypropylene segment of the non-woven industry will dominate the market during the forecast period."

Global textile machinery market segmentation

This market research report segments the global textile machinery market into the following products (spinning, texturing, weaving, knitting, and finishing machinery) and key regions (Asia, Europe, and ROW).

Asia was the leading region for the global textile machinery market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 90%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness positive growth in the market, whereas the Americas and EMEA will see a decline in terms of market share.

