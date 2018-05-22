London stocks maintained their upward momentum as midday passed on Tuesday in spite of the pound popping up as Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe predicted up to six interest rates in the next three years, with a raft of corporate news also keeping things interesting. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,869.76, making fresh highs after a record close on Monday, while the pound was up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1394 and 0.2% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3458. Chris Beauchamp, chief market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...