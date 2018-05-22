Offshore support vessels provider Gulf Marine Services has seen net debt increase over the first few months of its trading year on the back of increased working capital requirements and expenditures on mobilising vessels for new contracts. Net debt expanded 6.81% over the four months ended 30 April to $398.2m; however, Gulf Marine's view of trading for 2018 remained unchanged, with an improvement on its 2017 results expected as "market conditions gradually recover". Gulf Marine stated that its ...

