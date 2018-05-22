Flat panel antenna and wireless irrigation provider MTI Wireless Edge announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Mottech Water Solutions has secured a contract worth approximately $1m. The AIM-traded company said the contract with Mottech, a distributor of Motorola for the IRRInet remote control solutions based in Israel, is for the implementation of a wireless irrigation control system. The company utilises Motorola control, monitoring and communication technologies to provide its ...

