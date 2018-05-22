De Beers sold $550m of rough diamonds in its fourth sales cycle of the year, taking turnover from Anglo American's diamond arm so far this year to $2.3bn. The FTSE 100 group had made $520m in the preceding cycle of global sightholder sales and auction sales, following $555m and $665m in the second and first cycles. Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers, said: "In the fourth sales cycle of the year we saw robust demand for De Beers' rough diamonds, reflecting continued strong demand for diamond ...

