Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV:MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management software, is excited to announce that Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., the world's leader in polymer extrusions, has selected MediaValet to manage their growing library of marketing and sales assets across their entire enterprise. Zeus will be using MediaValet to increase marketing and sales productivity and streamline collaboration with strategic partners.





Zeus has been in business for over 50 years and has a reputation for innovation, dependability, and quality. Headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, the company operates nine facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers from an array of industries including medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and fluid management. Zeus contributes its success to a dedicated workforce and sales and marketing teams known for cultivating long-term partnerships with key manufacturers and research and development groups around the world.

Before implementing MediaValet's global, enterprise-class digital asset management solution, Zeus' marketing and sales resources were stored in a variety of network drives and storage devices across various offices and locations with limited searchability. The Marketing team did their research and discovered that a cloud-based DAM system would create an efficient way to centralize, organize, and provide permission-based access to sales enablement assets while controlling brand integrity and increasing productivity for sales and marketing.

"We felt that MediaValet would be able to help us when we first saw it," commented Aaron Middeke, Zeus' Digital Media Producer. "It's extremely easy to use at every level. MediaValet is a game changer, and we are looking forward to the many ways it will facilitate our asset management."

Although Zeus' Marketing team was excited about the countless hours they would save every day through MediaValet's ease of search, formatting, and sharing assets with their team and partners, the team needed sign off from IT. As with many global businesses, security is a big concern with Zeus' IT team and after reviewing MediaValet's infrastructure with Microsoft Azure, they gave two thumbs up.

With MediaValet, Zeus now has a highly-secure and scalable central media library that allows approved users across their entire enterprise, to quickly find, use and share the assets they need.

"Zeus was facing a struggle that we commonly hear at MediaValet; When sales and marketing can't find the assets they need - they can't work efficiently," commented David MacLaren, Founder & CEO of MediaValet. "We're ecstatic to help them improve their day-to-day marketing and sales processes and to begin exploring new and exciting ways we can help in other areas of their business. "

