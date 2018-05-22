

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $48.75 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $46.92 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $721.41 million from $700.41 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $48.75 Mln. vs. $46.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.03 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q3): $721.41 Mln vs. $700.41 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 - $9.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX