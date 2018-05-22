Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the top five data analytics trends that will change the business landscape in 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005772/en/

5 TRENDS SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA ANALYTICS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Most companies have started to look at data analytics as the lifeblood of their organization. With the advent of cloud, mobile, and social platforms, analytics its associated data technologies have become the core business disruptors in this digital age. Pertinent data is collected and grouped into various categories to find and evaluate behavioral data and patterns in the organization. It is important to note that data analytics techniques differ according to organizational requirements. Quantzig's data analytics solution is exclusively planned to improve and evaluate the overall effectiveness of marketing initiatives.

"Data analytics is an internal organizational function performed by data analysts and involves more than just presenting numbers and figures to the management," says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

To know more about the scope of our research, speak to an expert

Top data analytics trends that will change the business landscape in 2018

Internet of Things (IoT): The internet of things (IoT) refers to a computing concept which comprises of everyday physical objects being linked to the internet and their capacity to identify themselves to other devices. The IoT market is anticipated to grow from $170.57 billion in 2017 to $561.04 billion by 2022, due to the start of advanced analytics and data processing techniques. With these tools, it has been possible to derive results from high volumes of data gathered from the machine-to-machine communication devices.

The internet of things (IoT) refers to a computing concept which comprises of everyday physical objects being linked to the internet and their capacity to identify themselves to other devices. The IoT market is anticipated to grow from $170.57 billion in 2017 to $561.04 billion by 2022, due to the start of advanced analytics and data processing techniques. With these tools, it has been possible to derive results from high volumes of data gathered from the machine-to-machine communication devices. Hyper-personalization: In today's developing hyperactive retail markets, consumer experience has become an essential part of marketing. The better you know a consumer, the better your odds are of selling your product. Today most e-tailers endlessly scrutinize customer's shopping data to make an online persona and provide services/products to them the way they would want it. With innovations like Google Home and Amazon Echo, this is going a step further.

In today's developing hyperactive retail markets, consumer experience has become an essential part of marketing. The better you know a consumer, the better your odds are of selling your product. Today most e-tailers endlessly scrutinize customer's shopping data to make an online persona and provide services/products to them the way they would want it. With innovations like Google Home and Amazon Echo, this is going a step further. Behavioral analytics: This technique encourages using traditional physiology to enable marketing to customers. It is an efficient tool to understand human behavior in controlled environments. Tailored messaging through behavioral analytics allows brands to transform normal users to extremely engaged power users. The applications of behavioral analytics go beyond that of marketing and customer intelligence.

This technique encourages using traditional physiology to enable marketing to customers. It is an efficient tool to understand human behavior in controlled environments. Tailored messaging through behavioral analytics allows brands to transform normal users to extremely engaged power users. The applications of behavioral analytics go beyond that of marketing and customer intelligence. To read more, download FREE sample

Download the complete whitepaper on the top five data analytics trends that will change business in 2018 here:

https://www.quantzig.com/request-white-paper?related=83856

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005772/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us