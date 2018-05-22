

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning, trimming a fraction of their recent losses in the absence of first-tier U.S. economic data.



With no Federal Reserve speakers on tap today, gold should be locked in a tight range ahead of manufacturing and housing data later in the week.



Gold prices have tumbled in May due to a stronger dollar and diminished safe have appeal. Stocks soared and U.S. tensions with China have cooled, denting gold prices.



'To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services,' China and the US said. 'This will help support growth and employment in the United States.'



June gold was up $4 at $1294.90 an ounce.



A government report showed the U.K. budget deficit narrowed in April to its lowest level since 2008.



