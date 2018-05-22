

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's central bank kept its interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday.



The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank decided to keep the base rate at 0.90 percent. The previous change in the rate was a 15 basis points reduction in May 2016.



The overnight central bank deposit rate was retained at -0.15 percent, after it was trimmed by 10 basis points last September. The rate was slashed to negative in 2016.



The one-week collateralized loan rate was maintained at 0.90 percent.



